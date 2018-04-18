Burqa-clad person fires shots at shops in Faisalabad

A burqa-clad person was caught on camera firing shots at shops in Faisalabad in the wee hours of Monday April 17, 2018. Photo: Geo News

FAISALABAD: A burqa-clad person was caught on camera firing shots at shops in Faisalabad's Noor Pura in the wee hours of Monday, said sources within the police.

The incident left residents of the area petrified.

Authorities are yet to determine the motive of the assailant, who can be seen holding guns in both hands in a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage obtained by Geo News.



The City Police Officer (CPO) ordered the immediate arrest of the unidentified person, who fled the crime scene.