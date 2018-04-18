PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

LAHORE: Over 70 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party workers including the local federal and provincial lawmakers have been booked in two separate cases for their protest against judiciary and state institutions.



The cases filed by Constable Abdul Rasheed and Major (retd) Habib ur Rehman have nominated MNA Wasim Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, Chairman Baitul Maal Kasur Nasir Mehmood and Chairman Market Committee Jameel Ahmed.

The case is filed on the grounds that the protestors used inappropriate language against the judiciary and other state institutions.

DPO Kasur Zahid Marwat said that the action initiated on the directives of Punjab IG will be implemented at any cost.

Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the PML-N workers who participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken strict notice of the protest and has directed the party’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against the party members involved in the protest.