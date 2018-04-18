Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

LAHORE: Over 70 Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party workers including the local federal and provincial lawmakers have been booked in two separate cases for their protest against judiciary and state institutions.

The cases filed by Constable Abdul Rasheed and Major (retd) Habib ur Rehman have nominated MNA Wasim Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, Chairman Baitul Maal Kasur Nasir Mehmood and Chairman Market Committee Jameel Ahmed.

The case is filed on the grounds that the protestors used inappropriate language against the judiciary and other state institutions.

DPO Kasur Zahid Marwat said that the action initiated on the directives of Punjab IG will be implemented at any cost.

Police teams have been dispatched to arrest the PML-N workers who participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken strict notice of the protest and has directed the party’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against the party members involved in the protest.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 47 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated 57 minutes ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated 58 minutes ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 38 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 4 hours ago
Burqa-clad person fires shots at shops in Faisalabad

Burqa-clad person fires shots at shops in Faisalabad

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM