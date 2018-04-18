Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
Faheem Ashraf withdraws from county cricket to ensure Pakistan availability

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Faheem Ashraf in action against New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Mount Maunganui, Jan 28, 2018. Photo: AFP / Getty Images

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has withdrawn from his English county contract for this year to ensure his availability for Pakistan’s upcoming matches.

The 24-year old was due to join the county for 14 T20 matches and two 4-day games between July and September. But he has decided to forego the contract to represent Pakistan in the T20 tri-series against Australia and Zimbabwe in July-August and Asia Cup in September.

Faheem, who topped the wickets chart in Pakistan Super League 2018 with 18 wickets for Islamabad United, also left a lucrative Bangladesh Premier League contract last year to play domestic cricket in Pakistan.

