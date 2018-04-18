Faheem Ashraf withdraws from county cricket to ensure Pakistan availability

Faheem Ashraf in action against New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Mount Maunganui, Jan 28, 2018. Photo: AFP / Getty Images

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has withdrawn from his English county contract for this year to ensure his availability for Pakistan’s upcoming matches.

The 24-year old was due to join the county for 14 T20 matches and two 4-day games between July and September. But he has decided to forego the contract to represent Pakistan in the T20 tri-series against Australia and Zimbabwe in July-August and Asia Cup in September.

Faheem, who topped the wickets chart in Pakistan Super League 2018 with 18 wickets for Islamabad United, also left a lucrative Bangladesh Premier League contract last year to play domestic cricket in Pakistan.