Nawaz avoids talking 'political matters' on hospital visit to see ailing wife

LONDON: Former premier Nawaz Sharif declined commenting on Pakistan's ongoing issues during a visit on Wednesday to see his ailing wife in the hospital, Geo News reported.



"I will not talk about political matters today," Sharif, who flew out from Lahore to London earlier today, said while speaking to journalists outside the hospital where his wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, is under treatment.

In response to a reporter's question about his return to the homeland, the ex-prime minister said people would "know about the duration of my stay in London by tomorrow".

Accompanied by his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, Sharif spent almost 90 minutes in the hospital with his wife. He left the facility after speaking to the media.

Begum Kulsoom, who has been receiving medical attention in Britain, has been critically ill and admitted to the hospital for the past few days, a family spokesperson said, which is why the father-daughter duo travelled abroad.



Will come back for hearing

"My mother is hospitalised again. Please remember her in your special prayers," Maryam had written on Twitter before the flight.



"I know prayers can do wonders. Allah answers prayers. Thank you."

The two are is set to return on April 22, 2018, as per their ticket information. Prior to their departure, Maryam also said they will come back for the hearing in case they were not granted an exemption from appearing in court.

The Sharif family faces three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The next hearing of the case is on April 23.

In response to the visit, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry said the trip is concerning, especially considering the ongoing court cases.

Make sure Sharif doesn't 'escape accountability'

Sharif's visit to Britain "should not become an excuse to escape accountability", Chaudhry warned on Tuesday, saying the trip was concerning, especially considering the ongoing court matters.

"The proceedings of the accountability court are now in their final stages," the PTI spokesperson claimed.

"Nawaz [and his daughter] travelling abroad gives birth to suspicions that he is attempting to escape the court's ruling.

It was pertinent to make sure that the "primary accused" does not flee, he added.

The former PM's visit to London to see his "wife shouldn't become an excuse [for him] to escape," Chaudhry stressed, saying that the father of Sharif's son-in-law also "ran away under the pretence of sickness".

He was referring to former minister for finance Ishaq Dar.

Begum Kulsoom's illness

Kulsoom, who has been in a London hospital for the past couple of days, was initially taken to the emergency room. However, her condition was said to have stabilised post-treatment.



She is likely to remain hospitalised for her radiotherapy for another two weeks.

She has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes — mid-last year.



Begum Kulsoom was first diagnosed with the disease by British doctors on August 22, 2017, after having left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup.