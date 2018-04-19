Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
GEO NEWS

NAB to produce new witness in Avenfield reference against Sharifs

GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to produce a new witness in the Avenfield properties reference against the Sharif family.

According to sources, NAB Operations Director General Zahir Shah will be the new witness so that the new documents that he has acquired from the British government could be brought on record.

The NAB investigation officer and the DG operations will be the last two persons to record their statements in the case. 

The statements of all the witnesses in the London flats reference to date have been recorded. The next hearing of the case is on April 23.

As per the documents acquired by Shah, the Sharif family's London apartments were transferred to the possession of offshore companies Nielson and Nescoll in 1993-1995, and not in 2005-2006.

NAB acquires new documents on Sharifs' Avenfield properties

Documents reveal London flats were transferred in possession of offshore companies in 1993-1995 when Nawaz's children were young

In various statements, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said the Avenfield properties were transferred in the name of the companies in 2005-2006 and that they belonged to his children.

 But in 1993-1995 Nawaz’s children Hussain and Hasan were young and did not have any source of income. Therefore, they cannot be considered owners of the properties and thus the former premier was their real owner, the documents state.

The Avenfield properties reference is among three cases filed against Nawaz and his family by NAB in 2017 on the Supreme Court's directives.

