Security forces foil terror plot, kill three terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Security personnel stand guard outside a hospital in Dera Ismail Khan. — Reuters/file

Security forces foiled a major terrorist plot by killing three terrorists who were preparing a vehicle-borne suicide bomber in the Jhallar area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

Security forces destroyed the vehicle being prepared for the suicide attack during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) carried out on Friday in the KP's district, the military's media wing said.



Advertisement

"During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khawarij [terrorists] location and through precise and skillful engagement, destroyed the vehicle being prepared for the suicide attack and also eliminated three Indian-sponsored khawarij," the ISPR statement read.

Following the IBO, security forces launched a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The "precise engagement" comes as security forces have intensified efforts to eradicate terrorism under the Azm-e-Istehkam operation.

Pakistan has faced increased cross-border terrorist incidents since the Taliban regime returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

KP and Balochistan, the two bordering provinces, have borne the brunt of these attacks.

KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025, according to a police report.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Afghan Taliban to abide by the Doha agreement in 2020, in which they committed to not allowing their soil to be used against any country.

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif recently termed the cross-border terrorism issue the key reason behind the tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic, Asif said that ongoing negotiations with the Afghan Taliban regime were mainly focused on eliminating terrorism.

Admitting the effects of terrorism on the border areas of both Pakistan and Afghanistan, he said that the immediate elimination of terrorism was essential.