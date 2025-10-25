PPP to 'move no-trust motion' against AJK PM as President Zardari 'gives' go-ahead

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari chairs Azad Jammu and Kashmir parliamentary committee meeting at Bilawal House, Islamabad, October 25, 2025. — X/@MediaCellPPP

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced forming its own government in Azad Jammu and Kashmir after President Asif Ali Zardari greenlighted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.



Sources told Geo News that President Zardari made the decision while chairing a key meeting of the PPP AJK parliamentary party in Islamabad, which was also attended by party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

The president will finalise the party’s nominee for the AJK premiership after consultations, sources added.

They confirmed that Bilawal, who had also served as the country’s foreign minister, would formally announce government formation on Monday.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion came during the PPP’s AJK parliamentary committee meeting on government formation in AJK.

A separate session chaired by Bilawal Bhutto, earlier in the day, had endorsed an in-house change, with party leaders agreeing to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent AJK premier.

Earlier, PPP leader Kaira — while speaking to journalists outside Zardari House —said that while the situation in AJK was “worrying for all parties,” the final decision would be made after consultation with President Zardari.

“We have heard that the PML-N has decided to sit in the opposition, but we have not been officially informed,” he added.

Kaira said the party would hold another meeting with the president before formally announcing details to the media, noting that governments are formed when the required number is achieved.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.