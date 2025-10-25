Pakistan Navy stands ready to defend 'every inch of maritime frontiers', vows Admiral Naveed Ashraf

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf during his visit to forward posts in Creeks Area, October 25, 2025. — X/@dgprPaknavy

Admiral Ashraf visits forward posts in Creeks Area.

Naval chief highlights importance of maritime security.

New hovercrafts boost navy’s operational capabilities.



Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf has affirmed that the Pakistan Navy stood ready to defend the country’s maritime frontiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Saturday.

He made these comments during his visit to forward posts in the Creeks Area to review operational preparedness and combat readiness, it added.

Advertisement

"We know how to defend our sovereignty and every inch of our Maritime frontiers from Sir Creek to Jiwani", Admiral Ashraf said.

The naval chief emphasised the importance of Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and maritime security, saying that they were not only a military necessity but also a cornerstone of Pakistan's sovereignty and a key pillar of economic prosperity and stability.

Admiral Ashraf described Pakistan Navy as the "vanguard of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region" and a significant stakeholder in regional maritime security.

He affirmed that the navy's defence capabilities stood strong "from the shores to the sea".

During his visit, three 2400 TD hovercrafts were also inducted into the Pak Marines, marking another significant stride in modernising the Pakistan Navy's operational capabilities.

The state-of-the-art hovercrafts are capable of simultaneously operating over a variety of surfaces, including shallow waters, sand dunes, marshy and boggy littoral zones.

These crafts can also ply in areas where traditional crafts are unable to operate.

The capability of undertaking simultaneous operations over land and sea provides an edge to the Pak Marines in performing their assigned tasks.

It will also strengthen the navy's capabilities for an effective and decisive response against all adversaries.

Admiral Ashraf lauded the induction of the platforms, saying that the move symbolised Pakistan Navy's vision to modernise and bolster the defence of the country's maritime frontiers and coastal belt, particularly the Creeks Area.