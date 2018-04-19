Mayor Sadiq Khan named in Time’s most influential list

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been named among 100 influential people all around the world, according to the Time magazine’s annual list. Photo: File

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has been named among 100 influential people all around the world, according to the Time magazine’s annual list.

The publication mentions that the compilation is not a measurement of power but for recognising individuals ‘whose time is now’.

The list included world leaders such as US President Donald Trump, Saudi Crown prince Muhammad Bin Salman, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The list also includes celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Jenifer Lopez, and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

British Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were also present in the list.

In May last year, Khan defied all odds and won the race for London mayor, beating the government-supported multi-billionaire Tory candidate Zac Goldsmith.



Khan, son of Pakistani bus driver, defeated Goldsmith by 44 to 35 percent in the first preference votes and easily managed to win in the second preference.