Two officials, PML-N officer-bearer suspended over Kasur anti-judiciary protest

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has suspended two officials and a local office-bearer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from their posts over a protest against judiciary.



Over 70 workers of the PML-N, including some lawmakers, were booked in two separate cases for their protest against judiciary and state institutions.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had taken strict notice of the protest and directed the PML-N’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against the party members involved in the protest.

Those suspended on Friday included Nasir Khan, chairman of district treasury Kasur, and Jameel Khan, in-charge of Hilal-e-Ahmar Kasur.

The Punjab CM also suspended Rana Asad from the post of PML-N president in Khuddian area of Kasur district.