Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Two officials, PML-N officer-bearer suspended over Kasur anti-judiciary protest

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Photo: FILE

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has suspended two officials and a local office-bearer of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) from their posts over a protest against judiciary.

Over 70 workers of the PML-N, including some lawmakers, were booked in two separate cases for their protest against judiciary and state institutions.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had taken strict notice of the protest and directed the PML-N’s chief whip Sheikh Aftab to take disciplinary action against the party members involved in the protest.

Those suspended on Friday included Nasir Khan, chairman of district treasury Kasur, and Jameel Khan, in-charge of Hilal-e-Ahmar Kasur.

The Punjab CM also suspended Rana Asad from the post of PML-N president in Khuddian area of Kasur district.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Prevailing power woes: Karachiites take to streets in protest against K-Electric

Prevailing power woes: Karachiites take to streets in protest against K-Electric

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Ayesha Omar condemns slandering women

Ayesha Omar condemns slandering women

 Updated 12 minutes ago
NWA traders end Islamabad sit-in after talks with political administration

NWA traders end Islamabad sit-in after talks with political administration

 Updated 2 hours ago
PM Shahid Abbasi highlights plight of Kashmiri people in meeting with Theresa May

PM Shahid Abbasi highlights plight of Kashmiri people in meeting with Theresa May

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz to return to Pakistan on Sunday if not exempted from court appearance

Nawaz to return to Pakistan on Sunday if not exempted from court appearance

 Updated 3 hours ago
Aftab Sherpao’s corruption evidence present in audio tapes: Asfandyar

Aftab Sherpao’s corruption evidence present in audio tapes: Asfandyar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Khawaja Asif slams Modi for claims about ‘imaginary’ surgical strikes

Khawaja Asif slams Modi for claims about ‘imaginary’ surgical strikes

 Updated 4 hours ago
Selling of votes: PTI women rage against CM KP

Selling of votes: PTI women rage against CM KP

 Updated 3 hours ago
Determined to make Pakistan major economic power by 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

Determined to make Pakistan major economic power by 2025: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM