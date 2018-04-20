Aftab Sherpao’s corruption evidence present in audio tapes: Asfandyar

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party’s Asfandyar Wali claimed on Friday that the evidence of Aftab Sherpao’s corruption is present in the form of audio tapes.

The ANP leader was addressing a gathering where he said that if corruption of even a rupee is proved against him ‘then he should be hanged’.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf deceived Maulana Sami-ul-Haq in the Senate elections.

He said that the Pashtuns are divided between the Federally Administered Tribal Areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Why are Mahmood Achakzai and Fazl-ur-Rehman against the FATA-KP merger?” said the ANP leader.

He said that those calling them corrupt have not lodged a single case against them, said Asfandyar.