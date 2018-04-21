Neglect leaves Nawabshah hockey ground's turf in rough condition

Hockey ground in Benazirabad, Nawabshah. Photo: Geo News

Despite hockey being Pakistan’s national sport, it continues to receive the least amount of attention by the authorities.



The state of the Benazirabad hockey ground is one such example of neglect, the national sport faces. Just a few months ago artificial blue turf was installed on the ground. However, no sprinklers were installed to water it.

Generally, an artificial turf does not need water, however in areas with extremely hot temperatures, the turf needs to be sprinkled once in a while to maintain its durability.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, the artificial turfs had been watered on purpose before each hockey game in order to improve play.

According to GreenFields, the company responsible for the artificial turf, “The pitch is fully irrigated with a layer of water which results in an extremely fast and professional game."

Considered one of the most expensive artificial turfs, millions were spent in rolling out the blue turf in the ground in Nawabshah, now lays dry under the hot baking sun, becoming worse day by day and becoming impossible to play.

A new artificial turf can last up to 10 years. However, the turf at Benzairabad has only been around for a few months and is already showing signs of damage.



Hockey ground in Benazirabad, Nawabshah. Photo: Geo News

According to the locals, millions have been spent on the turf. However, there is no one to take care of it.

Ghufran Bukhari, the secretary of the Nawabshah Hockey Association, claims the artificial turf will be completely destroyed in a year’s time if no water is provided.

“I have been telling them constantly about the need for water for the turf. If we don’t get water soon, the turf on which millions have been spent will go to waste”.

According to the Sindh’s Sports Minister Mohammed Bux Khan Mahar, a similar problem of this nature was faced by them in another one of their grounds in Sukkur and they eventually installed sprinklers in the ground.

New turf inaugurated at KHA ground

On the other hand, a new hockey ground has been inaugurated in Karachi in a place where weddings were once held.

The new multi-purpose artificial turf at KHA ground. Photo: Geo News

A new multipurpose artificial turf has been laid on the Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) ground for sports.



The new turf was inaugurated by Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Friday. The turf will not only be available to play hockey but will also be available for football events.

The new multi-purpose artificial turf at KHA ground. Photo: Geo News

KHA president Junaid Ali Shah also spoke at the ceremony about KHA’s plans for the sport. According to him, at the moment work was underway at more than 50 grounds around Karachi to make them available for sports again.