pakistan
Saturday Apr 21 2018
Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

Saturday Apr 21, 2018

GOJRA: Police arrested on Saturday a 15-year-old boy in connection with the alleged rape and murder of an eight-year-old student in Punjab’s Gojra.

The suspect, identified as Abdul Rehman, was the cousin of the minor.

Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the incident and demanded a report from the District Police Officer.

Suspect Abdul Rehman was born to the sister of the deceased’s father, whom he took as his adoptive son years ago.

According to initial police investigation, after the birth of Atif, the adoptive son was worried about his share in the property and carried out the heinous crime.

The minor was missing since Friday and later on his body was found in the fields.

Police is further investigating the matter. 

This year has seen a surge in violence against minors. Following the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab from Kasur, the issue of child abuse generated widespread condemnation and protests.

Recently in Karachi, a six-year-old girl, Rabia, was found dead in Manghopir. A post-mortem report revealed she had been raped before being strangled.


