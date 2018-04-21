Europa League trophy stolen and recovered in Mexico

The Europa League trophy was stolen after being displayed at a publicity event in Mexico, only to be recovered a few hours later

MEXICO CITY: The Europa League trophy was stolen after being displayed at a publicity event in Mexico, only to be recovered a few hours later, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said on Saturday.



The trophy had been on display at the football stadium in the city of Leon on Friday night, only to be taken from a car after the event.

"We recovered the Cup after receiving information that it had been stolen from the car transporting it," said a post on the Twitter account of the Guanajuato public prosecutor, alongside a picture of the trophy in a case.

No other information was given about who took the trophy, where it was found or whether any perpetrators had been identified.

The event had been organised by one of European football governing body UEFA´s sponsors.