Sunday Apr 22 2018
Sunday Apr 22, 2018

PML-N will continue to work for Karachi’s prosperity, says Shehbaz after arrival to city

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif remarked on Sunday that the party will continue to work for Karachi’s prosperity upon his visit to the metropolis.

While addressing a jirga at Mardan House, he shared that Awami National Party and PML-N will walk forward hand-in-hand to improve the city’s situation.

After arriving at Mardan House, Shehbaz held a meeting with ANP’s Shahi Syed.

Shehbaz, who arrived to Karachi earlier in the day, has reached the office of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Bahadurabad, where he will hold a meeting with party leaders. 

Chief Minister Punjab will also hold meetings with industrialists and traders at Governor House and will also be a part of the Cabinet Committee on Energy.

Later in the day, he will also participate in a conference on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). 

Shehbaz asks centre to resolve city’s power crisis

Prior to his visit to Karachi, Shehbaz had appealed to the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to bring an end to load shedding in Karachi.

He remarked that the goal of ‘zero load-shedding’ will be actualised in the Holy Month of Ramazan. 

PM Abbasi summons meeting to discuss Karachi’s power crisis

Abbasi noted that the problem needs pondering upon and has consequently called a meeting to discuss the issue

Since the last few weeks, Karachi has been facing severe load-shedding after K-Electric said the Sui Southern Gas Company has curbed supply and it is thus unable to produce the required amount of power. The gas company claims KE owes it millions in dues and will restore supply once the payments are made. 

