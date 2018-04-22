Abdul Qadir Baloch replaces Sanaullah Zehri as PML-N Balochistan president

Photo: File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif appointed Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch as the party's acting president of Balochistan on Saturday.

Baloch, who is the federal minister of States and Frontier Regions, will be replacing former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.

Speaking at the meeting here, Shehbaz praised Zehri's services and dedication for the party.

“We will strengthen PML-N Balochistan together. Under the leadership of our Quaid Nawaz Sharif, we have to work together for the strengthening of the party and I will personally visit Quetta soon,” Shehbaz added.

Also in attendance was Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, members of the National Assembly Zahid Hamid, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Raheela Durrani, Senator Dr Asif Kirmani, Jamal Shah Kakar, Mir Afzal Mandokhel, Saidal Khan Nasir, Yunus Khan Baloch and Farid Afghan Khan.

Office-bearers of the PML-N Balochistan also expressed their confidence in Nawaz and party president Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz assumed the office of PML-N president in March 2018 after Nawaz was ousted by the Supreme Court.

Earlier in January this year, Zenri resigned as chief minister Balochistan after a no-confidence vote was initiated against him in the provincial assembly.