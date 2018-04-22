Nawaz, Maryam to return to Pakistan today

Former PM Nawaz Sharif (left) and daughter Maryam. Photo: File

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam will return to Pakistan later today.

According to sources, the former premier and his daughter will arrive in Islamabad from London around 1:30am Monday.

The two had reached London Wednesday night to visit the ex-premier's wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer here.



Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.



At the hearing of the Avenfield properties reference on Friday, the judge allowed Nawaz and Maryam to be exempted from the hearing but did not approve their request to be exempted from the next hearing — on April 23.

Earlier, before leaving as well as while in London, the former premier and Maryam had both stated that they will return to the country if the court does not permit them to miss the hearings.