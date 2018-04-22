Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz, Maryam to return to Pakistan today

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

Former PM Nawaz Sharif (left) and daughter Maryam. Photo: File 

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam will return to Pakistan later today.

According to sources, the former premier and his daughter will arrive in Islamabad from London around 1:30am Monday. 

The two had reached London Wednesday night to visit the ex-premier's wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer here.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Nawaz avoids talking 'political matters' on hospital visit to see ailing wife

He said people would 'know about the duration of my stay in London by tomorrow'

At the hearing of the Avenfield properties reference on Friday, the judge allowed Nawaz and Maryam to be exempted from the hearing but did not approve their request to be exempted from the next hearing — on April 23.

Earlier, before leaving as well as while in London, the former premier and Maryam had both stated that they will return to the country if the court does not permit them to miss the hearings. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

 Updated an hour ago
CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB Lahore official suspended over allegations of negligence in duty

NAB Lahore official suspended over allegations of negligence in duty

 Updated 3 hours ago
Federal govt committed to resolving Karachi’s power crisis, Awais Leghari assures CM Sindh

Federal govt committed to resolving Karachi’s power crisis, Awais Leghari assures CM Sindh

 Updated 3 hours ago
State of education in complete disarray, this is Punjab government: CJP

State of education in complete disarray, this is Punjab government: CJP

Updated 2 hours ago
Islamabad police investigate complaints of female officers' harassment

Islamabad police investigate complaints of female officers' harassment

Updated 4 hours ago
JUI-F chief criticises PTI during conference in DI Khan

JUI-F chief criticises PTI during conference in DI Khan

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM