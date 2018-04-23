Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 23 2018
Imran says won't forge alliance with Zardari, Nawaz

Monday Apr 23, 2018

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said his party won't forge an alliance with PPP or PML-N after the two parties reached a settlement through the 18th amendment and Charter of Democracy.

Speaking to the media at a fundraising event in London, the politican said that the two parties reached a settlement last time over appointing the caretaker government and officials in the Election Commision of Pakistan.

He said the purpose of a caretaker government is to conduct fair and free elections, and added that all political parties in Pakistan were involved in rigging of the 2012 polls.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan pictured at a fundraising event in London here on April 23, 2018. Photo: Geo News  

The PTI chief also spoke about horsetrading in the recently held Senate elections. He stressed that the issue was with those elected representatives of the people who had sold themselves. Imran said the responsibility for those who bought them was separate.

"Those who auctioned themselves after getting voted into the Senate by the public are the real culprits," said Imran, questioning the moral courage of other political parties to take action against their members.

Imran warned political parties that he would disclose the names of their members if no action is taken against those involved in horsetrading. The politician claimed that candidates for the Senate are being bought since the last 30 years.

The PTI chief announced to hold the 'mother of all rallies' in Lahore on April 29. He said that the people, by attending, will prove that they stand for the supremacy of law. 

