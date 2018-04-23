Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Will put corrupt politicians in boxing ring with Amir Khan: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. Photo: File 

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Monday that he will leave all corrupt politicians inside the boxing ring with Amir Khan, the Pakistani-origin British boxer. 

Addressing an event here, Imran wondered what the point of such a government is when people do not trust state institutions.

The PTI chief supported the chief justice of Pakistan, saying he is addressing issues faced by the average persons.

Imran also claimed that the chief justice praised the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, adding that in the province officers are posted on basis of merit.

He added that if the PTI comes to power, they will take assistance from overseas Pakistanis to reform institutions. 

