Chinese man flies to Pakistan to marry woman from Sargodha

Chinese groom served milk as part of a ritual. Photo: Geo News

SARGODHA: A Chinese man flew all the way from his country to marry a woman in Pakistan whom he got to know through social media.

Twenty-six-year-old Budio from China and 21-year-old Shamaa from Pakistan’s Sargodha city tied the knot Sunday evening at a ceremony filled with zest and fervour.

Budio, the groom, with Shama. Photo: Geo News

Budio flew to Pakistan with his sisters, who along with the bride’s family, participated in the rituals of Pakistani weddings. In one of the rituals, the groom was stopped by the bride’s sisters and friends at the gate and also fed milk in a fancy glass.

The guests from China seemed perplexed during another practice — in which the groom’s side gives money to the bride’s sisters and friends — when the latter party demanded Pakistani currency instead of the Chinese Yuan they were offered.

Budio with the bride and his sisters. Photo: Geo News

While Shamaa enjoyed her wedding to the fullest, Budio seemed uneasy with all the garlands he was made to wear in the sweltering evening.

The couple flew from Sargodha to Islamabad, from where they will leave for China to start their new life.