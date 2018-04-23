Navy chief arrives in Iran to attend Indian ocean naval symposium

KARACHI: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mahmood Abbas reached Iran on Monday to attend the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, according to Navy spokesman.

The Navy spokesman said that the meeting will discuss matters related to maritime security.

He said that the navy chief will also meet Iranian officials on the sidelines of the symposium.

Last week, Admiral Abbasi went to China where he met his Chinese counterpart Shen Jinlong and Deputy Administrator of State Administration for Science, Technology & Industry (SASTIND) Xu Zhanbin in Beijing.

Admiral Abbasi highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and contributions in fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in multinational Task Forces against piracy and maritime terrorism.