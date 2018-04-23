MQM-Bahadurabad responds to Sattar's 'condition', issues statement in support of Amir Khan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Bahadurabad faction on Monday said disgruntled party leader Farooq Sattar's was doing injustice to his duties by levelling accusations against senior deputy convener Amir Khan.



Sattar, in a press conference early Monday morning, had set forth a single condition for the Bahadurabad group, to choose between himself and party convener Amir Khan. The PIB-group leader had alleged that Khan was appointing criminals in Union Councils and towns. He said he was unwilling to work in party comprising of criminal members.



Responding to Sattar's 'only condition' to accept the Bahadurabad faction's Rabita Committee and call an end to the infighting within the party, the latter said Amir was appointed as the senior deputy convener under Sattar's leadership after August 23, 2016 and he has dutifully discharged his duties to date.

A spokesperson of the Bahadurabad faction said the decision to take back Amir in the party was a policy decision and Sattar was part of the delegation that met the former.

Fault-finding his own decision seven years later is beyond comprehension, added the spokesperson.