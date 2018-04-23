Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
Qaseem Saeed

MQM-Bahadurabad responds to Sattar's 'condition', issues statement in support of Amir Khan

By
Qaseem Saeed

Monday Apr 23, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Bahadurabad faction on Monday said disgruntled party leader Farooq Sattar's was doing injustice to his duties by levelling accusations against senior deputy convener Amir Khan.

Sattar, in a press conference early Monday morning, had set forth a single condition for the Bahadurabad group, to choose between himself and party convener Amir Khan. The PIB-group leader had alleged that Khan was appointing criminals in Union Councils and towns. He said he was unwilling to work in party comprising of criminal members.  

Farooq Sattar makes alliance proposition to MQM-Bahadurabad

Sattar withdraws demand to dissolve Rabita Committee on one condition

Responding to Sattar's 'only condition' to accept the Bahadurabad faction's Rabita Committee and call an end to the infighting within the party, the latter said Amir was appointed as the senior deputy convener under Sattar's leadership after August 23, 2016 and he has dutifully discharged his duties to date. 

A spokesperson of the Bahadurabad faction said the decision to take back Amir in the party was a policy decision and Sattar was part of the delegation that met the former. 

Fault-finding his own decision seven years later is beyond comprehension, added the spokesperson.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC issues notices to Musharraf, Zardari, others in plea against NRO

SC issues notices to Musharraf, Zardari, others in plea against NRO

Updated 18 minutes ago
Maryam's counsel concludes NAB official's cross-examination

Maryam's counsel concludes NAB official's cross-examination

Updated 41 minutes ago
Remembering Sabeen Mahmud on her third death anniversary

Remembering Sabeen Mahmud on her third death anniversary

Updated 58 minutes ago
General Elections 2018: Deadline for registration of voters ends today

General Elections 2018: Deadline for registration of voters ends today

 Updated an hour ago
Supreme Court gives IHC one week to decide on ECP's recruitment ban

Supreme Court gives IHC one week to decide on ECP's recruitment ban

Updated 2 hours ago
Gwadar port aims to become a new Dubai

Gwadar port aims to become a new Dubai

 Updated 2 hours ago
SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Intermediate zoology paper leaked half-an-hour before exam in Karachi

Intermediate zoology paper leaked half-an-hour before exam in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
US diplomat cannot be arrested or tried in court, government tells IHC

US diplomat cannot be arrested or tried in court, government tells IHC

Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM