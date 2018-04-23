Water Commission orders K-Electric to clear wires from main roads

The commission ordered immediate restoration of electricity of RO plants and instructed K-Electric to clear wires from the Shahra-e-Faisal. Photo: K-Electric 1

KARACHI: Head of a Supreme Court-formed water commission Justice (Retd) Amir Hani Muslim ordered K-Electric to take off electric wires from the streets and footpaths of the metropolis.



In the hearing on Monday, the commission head told K-Electric Chief Distribution Officer that in a bid to save wires the power utility company has used entire Shahra-e-Faisal for electric distribution.

"You have not even spared footpaths to save wires. K-Electric has destroyed the city," he said.

The commission ordered immediate restoration of electricity of RO plants and instructed K-Electric to clear wires from the Shahra-e-Faisal.

The commission expressed its dissatisfaction over the reports on the cleaning of stormwater drains.

KWSB Managing Director told the commission that water is being provided to the households through water tankers in the areas which are not receiving water through pipelines.

A resident of Baldia Town, Saeedur Rehman, present on the occasion, refuted the claim and alleged that the officers are deceiving the committee, adding that the water tanker mafia continues to sell water and the Baldia Town is not receiving any water.

Commission chief ordered KWSB MD to resolve the grievances of citizens within three days.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar told the commission that all the institutes should have one head, coming under the Mayor office. Justice (retd) Hani remarked that the issues can not be resolved by a person single-handedly.

He said that Sindh government, Mayor Karachi, and other institutions should call a joint meeting to jot down the strategy to improve the city and present it before the committee in its next hearing.

The commission has adjourned its meeting until May 2.