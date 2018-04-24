Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four of family among five killed in Sheikhupura domestic dispute

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

SHEIKHUPURA: Firing over a domestic dispute Monday night left five people dead here in the city's Muridke town, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The deceased include four people of the same family, three of whom were brothers.

The suspects, however, managed to flee after locking their homes and are yet to be caught.

Arif Nawaz, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for Punjab, consequently took notice of the incident and directed the District Police Officer (DPO) for Sheikhupura to submit a report.

Comments

