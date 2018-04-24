Darren Sammy to return to Pakistan for Zalmi Excellence Awards

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy will be returning to Pakistan to attend the Zalmi Annual Excellence Awards.



Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi took to Twitter to make the announcement.

The awards which will take place on April 30 in Islamabad, will also feature the likes of former West Indies great Brian Lara and Sir Viv Richards alongside Darren Sammy.

Javed Afridi also tweeted that former Australian bowler Jeff Thomson, England captain Nasser Hussein and Graham Gooch will also be in attendance.

A first of it’s kind, Peshawar Zalmi will be hosting the awards in collaboration with PTV titled the Zalmi Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Darren Sammy is one of the most popular cricketers in Pakistan who frequently takes to social media to post about Pakistan, cricket and his time here in the country while representing Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

One of the most popular teams in PSL, Peshawar Zalmi won the second edition of PSL while finishing as runners-up in the third edition of the tournament this year.