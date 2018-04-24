Moscow keen to expand military cooperation with Pakistan, Russian commander tells COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Russia on Tuesday where he met with Commander of Russian Federation Ground Forces Colonel General Oleg Salyukov at the Kremlin Palace, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.



Upon his arrival, General Bajwa was presented guard of honour followed by playing of national anthems of both the countries.

During the meeting, the Russian ground forces commander acknowledged achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability.

Colonel General Salyukov said that Pakistan is a geo-strategically important country and Russia is keen to expand its existing bilateral military-to-military cooperation, according to the ISPR.

The COAS thanked the Russian commander and said that Pakistan reciprocates desire of enhanced bilateral military engagements.

General Bajwa said that Russia has recently played a positive role to help resolve complex situations in the region.

He said that Pakistan will continue to play its part to keep conflicts away from the region and seek approaches which bring regional convergences into play rather than the divergences.