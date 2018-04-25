Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
Three-week-old baby dies in Faisalabad, mother accuses husband of negligence

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

FAISALABAD: The mother of a newborn baby who died Tuesday night here in the city's Shadab Colony alleged that it was her husband's negligence that resulted in the child's death, Geo News reported, citing hospital sources.

The baby, who was blind by birth and passed away last night, was born three weeks ago, police said.

The deceased baby's mother claimed that her husband manhandled the baby, causing difficulties in its breathing, and eventually causing its death.

Authorities said an investigation was subsequently launched to probe the blind baby's death.

