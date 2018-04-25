Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
Human smuggler who sent Pakistanis abroad in boat that capsized arrested in Gujrat

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

LAHORE: A human smuggler who had facilitated the travel of three Pakistanis to Libya via a boat that later capsized killing 32 people aboard was arrested Tuesday night from Gujrat, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said it has arrested the agent, identified as Shakeel, who had sent three of the 32 Pakistanis to Libya in a boat that eventually downed.

Until his arrest, Shakeel was known to be on the run, the FIA said, adding that numerous cases were registered against him.

