Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 25 2018
By
SYSSyed Yasir Shah

Six labourers suffocate to death in Fata coal mine

By
SYSSyed Yasir Shah

Wednesday Apr 25, 2018

Photo: File 

PESHAWAR: Six labourers suffocated to death Tuesday night when a coal mine in Kala Khel area, situated on the border of FR Kohat and FR Peshawar overfilled, with gas.

According to sources, gas produced from the coals filled mine number 10 with gas when labourers were working inside. Since, they were not equipped with any safety device, the labourers died.

The deceased include Azizullah, Nisar, Kareemullah and Shah Syed.

The mine is situated in an area of the frontier regions located adjacent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 30 mines are situated in the area, where labourers mainly from Mingora in Swat, and Dir work.

The miners are at a constant risk of safety hazards as they do not have any equipment required to protect them from the gases that accumulate inside. Besides suffocation, there is also the danger of blasts that could occur if a matchstick is lit and reacts with the accumulated gas. The subsequent blast could then also cause the coal mine to collapse.

This is the reason why multiple incidents of blasts and deaths due to suffocation have occurred in the area. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Wiill introduce a system which favours underprivileged, says Imran

Wiill introduce a system which favours underprivileged, says Imran

Updated 34 minutes ago
Punjab Assembly opposition leaders likely to meet to finalise caretaker CM

Punjab Assembly opposition leaders likely to meet to finalise caretaker CM

Updated 2 hours ago
Governor Sindh regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

Governor Sindh regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal rejects allegations, 'if you have evidence produce it before me'

Ahsan Iqbal rejects allegations, 'if you have evidence produce it before me'

 Updated 10 minutes ago
Axact fake degree case: Shoaib Shaikh’s acquittal declared void

Axact fake degree case: Shoaib Shaikh’s acquittal declared void

 Updated 4 hours ago
1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017

1.75 million tourists visited Pakistan in 2017

 Updated 4 hours ago
NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

NADRA issues new fee structure for CNICs, NICOPs

 Updated 4 hours ago
PM Abbasi to chair federal cabinet session today

PM Abbasi to chair federal cabinet session today

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court summons DG FIA in fake medicines case

Supreme Court summons DG FIA in fake medicines case

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM