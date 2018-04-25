PM Abbasi expresses anger over NAB’s interference in executive’s affairs: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed his resentment over the alleged interference of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the executive's affairs at a Federal Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, sources informed Geo News.



According to sources, Prime Minister Abbasi stated that it was not necessary that every decision taken by NAB was correct. He further said that the ongoing rift between the situation was detrimental to the progress of the country.



The prime minister said the executive is constitutionally mandated to take decisions. He added that in case of making wrong decisions, it was exclusively the executive's mandate to correct it.

"Who will make decisions if the executive is threatened," PM Abbasi said. The premier said that the bureaucracy has stopped working due to the fear of receiving notices from NAB.



Fed Cabinet reject's NAB's request to provide records

The Federal Cabinet also rejected NAB's request to provide it with records of departmental heads of state-owned entities including Pakistan Steel Mills and Sui Southern Gas Company.

Prime Minister Abbasi and the cabinet expressed the view that a framework to provide records must exist, as the executive cannot be subservient to the anti-graft body.

The federal cabinet approved the formation of a committee, to be headed by Barrister Zafarullah Khan, which will form a framework for the correspondence between the executive and NAB.