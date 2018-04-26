Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 26 2018
Shehbaz Sharif criticises opponents Asif Zardari, Imran Khan

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Shehbaz Sharif has criticised former president Asif Ali Zardari, calling him “devoid of any feelings to help the country”.

In a statement, the CM said he was heartbroken over the condition of Karachi. 

Last week, the CM had visited Karachi where he met leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Awami National Party.

He also spoke about those who claim to be leaders of 'change' but have yet to create a new and better Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). 

He added that change could not come about from protests and long speeches that have done nothing but waste time. 

Shehbaz also added that any substantial change has yet to be seen in KP by those who have been talking about it, referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.  

Sharif also brought up the subject of the metro bus in the statement, saying, that those who have been criticising the project have themselves not done anything in this regard yet they have continued to criticise it. 

