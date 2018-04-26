Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
GEO NEWS

People whose loans were waived off must pay up: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

he Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that people whose loans were waived off must return amount, adding that if there are not able to pay the amount then their assets should be sold. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that people whose loans were waived off must return amount, adding that if there are not able to pay the amount then their assets should be sold.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by the CJP, was the hearing a sou motu case on State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allegedly allowing commercial banks to write off non-performing loans estimated at Rs54 billion under a scheme introduced by former president Pervez Musharraf.

During the case hearing on Thursday, the lawyers of a private bank and National Bank of Pakistan appeared before the court.

NBP lawyer told the court that SBP is the main party in the case, while the private bank's lawyer said that SBP is a regulatory authority while it was the banks which waived off the loans.

The private bank lawyer said that the National Bank Commission had remarked that the case maybe from the past but bank is interested in recovering the amount which was waived off as loans.

“Where is the commission's report,” asked the CJP. Reacting to this, NBP's lawyer also said that he hasn't had a chance to see the report.

Chief Justice Nisar then enquired about the amount which was waived off. Private bank's lawyer said that Rs54billion were waived off.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that the cases are old and that is why they are being reopened. "Where are details pertaining to the loans which were waived on the political basis? There are 222 suspicious cases."

The CJP then pointed out that NBP has waived off loans to many owners of textile mills. "Reports suggest that there was no other investigation into the issue."

He further said: "We have been hearing this case since 2007. We want reports and clarifications over the issue. The money will be recovered from those who got the loans waived off on a political basis."

Barrister Zafarullah informed that court that politicians such as Muhammad Khan Junejo, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry brothers also got their loans waived off. 

In 2010, a three-judge bench comprising former Chief Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, Justice Khilji Arif Hussain and Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had taken notice of the issue.

A circular issued by the SBP governor had also raised serious questions with respect to the written off, remitted, reversed or waived loans/advances from 1971 onward under BPD circular 29 of 2002. Under the order, banks waived loans given out of public money during the Musharraf regime.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Lahore court sentences man to 7 years in prison in country’s first-ever child porn conviction

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

Nawaz directs PM Abbasi to not impose any new tax in next budget: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

ECP de-notifies Asif as member of National Assembly

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

Two citizens martyred in Indian firing along Working Boundary: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

Miseries of Kashmiris should end now, says former Norwegian PM Magne Bondevik

 Updated 4 hours ago
Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

 Updated 4 hours ago
In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

In-pictures: New Islamabad International Airport ready to open its doors

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

Sindh IG takes notice of minor’s ‘abduction’ in Umerkot

 Updated 5 hours ago
Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

Political forces expected to settle grievances in political forums: IHC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM