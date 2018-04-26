Talks between Pakistan, US under way over bilateral ties: Dr Faisal

FO Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The recent visit of US State Department South and Central Asia Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells to Pakistan was part of the chain of talks with United States regarding eradicating terrorism and over bilateral ties, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

During a weekly briefing session Thursday, the spokesperson said talks were also under way with officials over travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomats in the US, which will come into effect from May 1.

Dr Faisal was referring to the decision made by the administration of US President Donald Trump that Pakistani diplomat cannot move freely in the US without seeking permission from relevant authorities in the State Department.

The reports were confirmed by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, who said this restriction was placed in response to the same conditions Islamabad has imposed on US diplomats in Pakistan. He added this was nothing new and that such steps were a routine matter.

At Thursday’s session, Dr Faisal also said they have discussed the matter of US Defence and Air Attache Colonel Joseph Emanuel, after a vehicle he was driving hit and killed a young man in Islamabad.

Moreover, the foreign office spokesperson said, Indian troops violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control yet again, when their unprovoked firing claimed the lives of two citizens.

Dr Faisal said India has violated the ceasefire agreement along with LoC and Working Boundary over 1,000 times so far this year.

He also spoke about Pakistan’s role in restoring peace in the region, saying the country is playing its role to combat terrorism.

About the issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dr Faisal said there was no military solution to it. He added same was agreed upon between leaders of both the country during Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s recent visit to Kabul.

The spokesperson also said Pakistan condemned the recent suicide attacks that occurred in Afghanistan and claimed many lives.