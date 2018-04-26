Khawaja Asif disqualified in fixed match: Maryam Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, on Thursday said Khawaja Asif was disqualified in a “fixed match”.



“Whoever you are certain you cannot defeat in a fair match, you get them disqualified through a fixed match,” Maryam tweeted shortly after the Islamabad High Court disqualified Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

The former premier’s daughter also warned, “The nation will now even vote for Khawaja Asif’s shadow.”

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Thursday that Asif stands disqualified from Parliament for failing to disclose his employment in a UAE company and the monthly salary he was receiving.



The court announced its verdict on a petition stating that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict and ruled that Asif is not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per the Constitution.

The three bench members unanimously ruled that Asif was not qualified to contest the 2013 general election from NA-110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with Section 99(1)(f) of the Representation of People Act 1976.

As per the law, Asif will be unable to hold public or party office for life.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar who lost the last election to Asif in the NA-110 constituency of Sialkot.