Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
AFP

Prince Harry asks brother William to be best man

By
AFP

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

Prince William and Prince Harry. Photo: AFP

Britain´s Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his best man when he marries US former actress Meghan Markle next month, Kensington Palace announced Thursday.

"Prince Harry has asked his brother the Duke of Cambridge to be his best man at his wedding to Ms Meghan Markle," the London royal residence said in a statement.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George´s Chapel, Windsor on May 19," the statement said.

Harry was best man at William´s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, and the announcement comes after the birth of William and Kate´s third child on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are yet to name the new prince.

William is second in line to the throne after the brothers´ father Prince Charles.

Markle is still to announce who will be her maid of honour.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Hank Azaria willing to 'step aside' from playing Apu on 'Simpsons'

Hank Azaria willing to 'step aside' from playing Apu on 'Simpsons'

 Updated 12 hours ago
How well do you know the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

How well do you know the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

 Updated 11 hours ago
NYT Weinstein investigation to be developed as film

NYT Weinstein investigation to be developed as film

 Updated 15 hours ago
Kanye, Trump exchange sugary comments, send Twitter into frenzy

Kanye, Trump exchange sugary comments, send Twitter into frenzy

 Updated 18 hours ago
Meesha Shafi’s legal team receives Ali Zafar’s Rs1 billion legal notice

Meesha Shafi’s legal team receives Ali Zafar’s Rs1 billion legal notice

 Updated yesterday
Stockholm church bells play 'Wake me up' in Avicii tribute

Stockholm church bells play 'Wake me up' in Avicii tribute

 Updated 2 days ago
Boxer Amir Khan welcomes new baby girl

Boxer Amir Khan welcomes new baby girl

 Updated 2 days ago
Meesha Shafi has proof of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar, claims lawyer

Meesha Shafi has proof of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar, claims lawyer

Updated 2 days ago
Ranbir Kapoor's transformation as Sanjay Dutt in ‘Sanju’ is mind-blowing

Ranbir Kapoor's transformation as Sanjay Dutt in ‘Sanju’ is mind-blowing

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM