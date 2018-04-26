Senate Opposition Leader Sherry Rehman demands Asif's resignation

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the Senate and veteran politician Sherry Rehman on Thursday demanded the resignation of Khawaja Asif as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, following an IHC ruling that disqualified the PML-N leader from holding public office.



Speaking to the media in the federal capital, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader recalled that Yousuf Raza Gillani was handed a similar verdict while her party was in power, yet the PPP had accepted the decision.

"Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz is constantly putting our national image at stake," said Rehman, adding that no one, be it the prime minister or a minister, had the right to hold foreign work permits.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), earlier today, had ruled that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif stands disqualified from Parliament for failing to disclose his employment in a UAE company and the monthly salary he was receiving.

The court announced its verdict on a petition stating that Asif did not mention his foreign employment in his nomination papers.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict and ruled that Asif is not 'honest' and 'truthful' as per the Constitution.

The three bench members unanimously ruled that Asif was not qualified to contest the 2013 general election from NA-110 as he did not fulfill the conditions described under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, read with Section 99(1)(f) of the Representation of People Act 1976.

The Supreme Court disqualified then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen in July and December last year, respectively, for violating Article 62 (1)(f).

Moreover, the apex court recently ruled that parliamentarians disqualified over the clause will be ineligible to contest elections or hold party office for life.