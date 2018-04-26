Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Apr 26 2018
By
REUTERS

Sweden rules out Ibrahimovic’s World Cup return

By
REUTERS

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

Sweden's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gestures during their Euro 2016 group G qualification match against Liechtenstein in Vaduz, Liechtenstein, October 9, 2015. Photo: Reuters 

STOCKHOLM: Sweden´s record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be coming out of international retirement to represent the Nordic nation at the World Cup finals in Russia, the country´s FA has said in a statement.

Speculation about the 36-year-old, who retired from the national team after the 2016 European Championships in France, has been red-hot in recent weeks following his stunning debut for MLS club Los Angeles Galaxy after leaving Manchester United.

Ibra-mania as Zlatan's double seals Galaxy fightback

Ibrahimovic lashed home an imperious volley from 40 yards just six minutes after coming on as a second-half substitute

The striker, who had been plagued by a knee injury for almost a year, scored a brilliant long-range volley to equalise against Los Angeles FC and then netted the winner with a header in stoppage time, prompting Swedish fans to hope for a comeback.

Ibra, who scored 62 goals in 116 games for Sweden, had hinted he might return, but that idea now seems to have been put on ice.

"I spoke to Zlatan on Tuesday, and he said that he hasn´t changed his mind about the national team - it´s a no," Lasse Richt, chief of staff for the national team, said in a statement.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in that case, for the same reason as with previous national team gatherings, not under consideration for the World Cup squad that national team coach Janne Andersson will announce on May 15," the statement went on.

Sweden open their World Cup Group F campaign against South Korea on June 18 before going on to meet Germany and Mexico.

Comments

More From Sports:

Agreement averts stand-off between South African board and cricketers

Agreement averts stand-off between South African board and cricketers

 Updated 26 minutes ago
ICC aims for tougher ball-tampering sanctions in months

ICC aims for tougher ball-tampering sanctions in months

 Updated an hour ago
Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

Mohammad Amir eyes best bowler award in World Cup 2019

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan start World Cup campaign against WI, face India on June 16, 2019

Pakistan start World Cup campaign against WI, face India on June 16, 2019

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan in talks to buy Wembley Stadium

Pakistani-American billionaire Shahid Khan in talks to buy Wembley Stadium

 Updated 22 minutes ago
Champions Trophy scrapped, to be replaced by World T20

Champions Trophy scrapped, to be replaced by World T20

 Updated 5 hours ago
Lionel Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name

Lionel Messi scores in EU court battle to trademark name

 Updated 7 hours ago
You need strong not smooth arms on a sports field, Sana Mir slams objectification of women

You need strong not smooth arms on a sports field, Sana Mir slams objectification of women

 Updated 11 hours ago
Amir Khan to announce 'big plans' for boxing in Pakistan

Amir Khan to announce 'big plans' for boxing in Pakistan

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM