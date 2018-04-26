Can't connect right now! retry
Imran vowed not to shake hands with Zardari but voted for his candidate: Hamza

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Thursday criticised Imran Khan for voting in favour of Pakistan Peoples Party's candidate in the Senate elections, despite having said that he would never shake hands with Asif Ali Zardari.

"Imran says his party members voted [in favour] of the PPP's candidate," Hamza said, while addressing a workers' convention in Rahim Yar Khan. "Where were you then?

"You can't see Jahangir Tareen's offshore companies," he slammed, adding that the PTI chief criticised Lahore metro bus project, but now the same project was underway in Peshawar.

The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif was "offered dollars for not going ahead with nuclear tests", but the former premier turned it down.

"Nawaz Sharif was disqualified but he continues to be the prime minister of [people's] hearts," Hamza said.

Lambasting the PTI chief for "staging a drama", the PML-N leader said that Imran will have his wickets fallen in 2018 [elections].

