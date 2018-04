Sahibzada Ahmed Khan

LONDON: Sahibzada Ahmed Khan will be appointed as the new high commissioner to the United Kingdom as his predecessor Syed Ibn Abbas's term comes to an end in the country. sources informed Geo News.

Abbas, whose tenure in UK was due to end in October last year, had continued to serve on the position. However, he will retire from Foreign Office services in December this year.

The incoming high commissioner will arrive in London within a month, sources further said.