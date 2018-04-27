Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Dr Shakil Afridi shifted to undisclosed prison: sources

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 27, 2018

Dr Shakil Afridi. Photo: File 

PESHAWAR: Dr Shakil Afridi was shifted from Peshawar Jail to an undisclosed prison in another city,  jail sources informed Geo News on Friday.

Dr Afridi is sentenced to 33 years for involvement in anti-state activities by a tribal court in 2012. The tribal court alleged that Afridi paid two million rupees to a militant group and helped to provide medical assistance to militant commanders in Khyber.

Afridi was arrested after US troops killed Al Qaeda chief bin Laden in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad in May 2011. Islamabad branded the raid a violation of sovereignty, and Pakistan's relations with the US fell to an all-time low.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Uzbek president appreciates Pakistan's achievements in war against terror

Uzbek president appreciates Pakistan's achievements in war against terror

 Updated 2 hours ago
Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

 Updated 3 hours ago
Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

 Updated 6 hours ago
COAS acknowledges Constable Sabir Hussain’s sacrifice: ISPR

COAS acknowledges Constable Sabir Hussain’s sacrifice: ISPR

 Updated 6 hours ago
Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Updated 6 hours ago
Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

 Updated 3 hours ago
Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nothing unconstitutional about Miftah Ismail presenting budget: PM Abbasi

Nothing unconstitutional about Miftah Ismail presenting budget: PM Abbasi

 Updated 9 hours ago
No one else seems to be in sight for accountability except for me: Nawaz

No one else seems to be in sight for accountability except for me: Nawaz

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM