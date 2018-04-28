Supreme Court stops Shehbaz’s former secretary from travelling abroad

Supreme Court of Pakistan. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday stopped Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s former principal secretary Dr Tauqir Shah, who was appointed Pakistan's Ambassador to World Trade Organisation (WTO), from travelling abroad.

Hearing a suo motu case of the WTO’s appointment of Tauqir Shah as ambassador, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar remarked that the former secretary cannot travel abroad without the court’s permission.

Refusing to read a performance report of the ambassador, the Chief Justice questioned how Tauqir Shah was appointed to WTO while his name was mentioned in the Model Town tragedy.

Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of Tauqir Shah’s appointment to WTO last Saturday, April 21 and summoned the former secretary before the apex court.

Tauqir Shah was reportedly removed from the post of CM Punjab’s principal secretary after the Model Town incident. Soon after, the federal government had approved his appointed as WTO ambassador.

The decision was opposed by Federal Secretary for Trade Arbab Shahzad but the summary for appointment was still forwarded.

Sources suggest that an officer from commerce and trade group should have been given preference for the post as per trade laws and agreed, adding that a special concession was given and a Grade 20 officer was appointed instead of Grade 21 or Grade 22 officers.