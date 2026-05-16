Govt introduces sweeping new civil service conduct rules after 62 years

The Pakistan Administrative Service Association (PAS). — Facebook@PakistanAdministrativeServicesPAS/File

Civil servants must disclose cryptocurrency and valuables.

New rules tighten gifts and hospitality regulations.

Violations treated as misconduct under disciplinary framework.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has introduced a comprehensive new code of conduct for civil servants, replacing the 62-year-old framework with stricter rules on asset disclosures, conflicts of interest, social media activity and financial accountability, The News reported on Saturday.

A comparison between the repealed 1964 Rules and the Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules 2026 by official sources shows that while the new rules retain core principles of the 1964 code, such as bans on political activity, unauthorised disclosure of official information, nepotism and misuse of official position, but introduce far-reaching accountability measures reflecting the demands of modern-day governance.

The most consequential change is the requirement that annual asset declarations of officers in BPS-17 and above be made public after redaction of confidential personal information. Under the 1964 rules, asset declarations were filed internally and remained confidential.

The 2026 rules also require senior officers to file declarations digitally by October 30 each year. These declarations will be subject to risk-based verification by the Federal Board of Revenue, and officers may be called upon to explain omissions, misstatements or unexplained increases in wealth.

For the first time, civil servants must disclose virtual assets such as cryptocurrencies, along with bank accounts, shares, securities, insurance policies and jewellery worth Rs5 million or more.

Another major innovation is the introduction of a comprehensive conflict-of-interest regime. Civil servants are now required to disclose personal or family interests that may conflict with official duties and to recuse themselves from procurement, selection and other decision-making processes where such conflicts arise.

The rules impose extensive controls on social media and online activity, an area not addressed in the 1964 code. Civil servants may not, without prior approval, own or manage websites, podcasts, blogs, YouTube channels or similar platforms.

They are also barred from using personal social media accounts to showcase official work, facilities or entitlements for personal publicity or image-building. Cadre Administrators may require officers to disclose all of their social media accounts.

The government has also tightened gift and hospitality rules. Civil servants and their family members are prohibited from accepting gifts from any person, company, foreign government or diplomat, except as permitted under the Toshakhana (Management and Regulation) Act, 2024. They are likewise barred from offering gifts to superior officers if such gifts could be construed as attempts to obtain favours.

The new code expressly states that civil servants should not live beyond their declared means and may be required to explain expenditures on weddings and other social functions if these appear extravagant or inconsistent with their disclosed income.

In another new provision, officers who take up private-sector jobs during sanctioned Extraordinary Leave must obtain prior approval and, upon returning to government service, must refrain for three years from participating in any official matter involving their former employer.

The rules also permit officers to undertake approved teaching, consultancy and professional work, provided it does not affect official duties or create conflicts of interest. In such cases, one-twenty-fifth of the remuneration earned must be deposited in the national treasury.

Among other new provisions, civil servants must immediately report any criminal case or arrest to their Cadre Administrator, are prohibited from filing frivolous complaints against colleagues, and may not approach foreign missions or donor agencies to seek overseas visits or training opportunities for personal benefit.

The federal government has also empowered itself to extend the new rules to autonomous bodies, regulatory authorities, universities and state-owned enterprises.

Any violation of the Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules, 2026, will be treated as misconduct under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020, exposing violators to disciplinary action.

Officials say the new framework represents the most significant modernisation of Pakistan’s civil service ethics regime in more than six decades, shifting the focus from traditional conduct standards to a more robust system of transparency, financial scrutiny and digital accountability.