India failed to isolate Pakistan diplomatically, says former RAW chief

Former head of India's primary intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Amarjit Singh Dulat. — Geo News

Former spy chief criticises India’s strategic narrative.

Kashmir unrest and uncertainty continue, says Dulat.

Pakistan’s mediation role improved global standing.

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat has acknowledged that India’s long-standing efforts to isolate Pakistan at the international level diplomatically have not succeeded despite repeatedly promoting a terrorism-related narrative.

Speaking to a British news channel, Dulat said India had attempted to isolate Pakistan globally since the beginning but failed to achieve the objective despite using international lobbying, available resources and proxy channels.

Pakistan-India relations have remained largely frozen in recent years, with diplomatic engagement stalled. The two neighbouring countries have also experienced border skirmishes and a brief 87-hour conflict last year.

In May 2025, Pakistan, during the 87-hour conflict, downed eight Indian fighter jets — four French-made Rafale, one Su-30 aircraft, one MiG-29 aircraft, one Mirage 2000 aircraft, and one “expensive” multi-role unmanned aerial system — as well as dozens of drones.

The war between the two nuclear-armed nations ended on May 10 with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

Following the military conflict, Pakistan emerged as a regional stabilisation force, acting as a mediator between the United States and Iran — managing to secure a 14-day fragile ceasefire, which was eventually extended.

During the interview, the former RAW chief said it was a misconception in India that Pakistan would eventually break apart, asserting that the country would never disintegrate.

According to Dulat, the prevailing regional situation suggested that India itself was increasingly facing diplomatic and political isolation.

Speaking about Pakistan’s military leadership, he said Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir was receiving growing international recognition and attention.

He further claimed that the US president had referred to Field Marshal Munir as his "favourite field marshal".

Trump has time and again praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS Munir after the ceasefire was brokered, and Pakistan hosted negotiations between the US and Iran.

Dulat also said Pakistan’s balanced, active and responsible diplomatic engagement as a mediator had strengthened its standing in the international community.

Commenting on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the former intelligence chief said the less visible dimension of the issue remained the continuing unrest, uncertainty and feeling of deprivation among the people.