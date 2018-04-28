Can't connect right now! retry
PTI releases three songs ahead of rally in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has released three party songs, a day before its rally at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

One of the songs has been sung by singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan titled “Dam Mast Qalandar”.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by PTI leader Usman Dar.

The songs deal with the theme of ending corruption and iqama. Dar said that he completed the composing and recording of the song within 22 hours.

For the PTI rally on April 29, party Chairman Imran Khan reached Lahore today along with his wife Bushra Bibi.

The PTI chairman reached defence area from the airport, where his wife is staying over at a relative’s house.

Sources said that Imran’s wife will not be a part of any political activity and public meeting.

Meanwhile, a security plan has been put in place ahead of the PTI rally at the Greater Iqbal Park.

SSP City Ali Raza said that the participants will be allowed to enter the rally ground after checking at three points.

Metal detectors and walk-through gates will be installed too at the venue and around the tall building snipers will take positions.

SSP City said that to enter the venue five gates will be used, which will be monitored through a monitoring room.

To control the traffic, two SPs, 12 DSPs and more than 100 wardens will be deployed around the rally’s venue.

