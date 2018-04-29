Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Police round up alleged TTP Karachi head during raid

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

KARACHI: One suspect belonging to a banned terrorist outfit was arrested Saturday night during a raid carried out by authorities in the metropolis' Pak Colony area, Geo News reported, citing police.

Identified as Muneer Ahmed, the suspect is said to be a part of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), police said, adding that he has reportedly led its Sohrab Goth group in the past.

Police also explained that the arrestee used to collect extortion money, which he kept in his shop in the area.

Further, two street criminals were arrested late last night from near Mewa Shah graveyard and Pak Colony locales, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) said.

Two pistols were recovered from the arrested suspect, police added.

