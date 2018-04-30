Avenfield case: Last witness records statement against Nawaz, family

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family resumed its proceedings today.

Nawaz and his family are facing three corruption cases in the accountability court after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed references against them in light of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Panama Papers case.

Judge Mohammad Bashir is conducting proceedings of the Avenfield properties reference where the last witness, NAB's investigation officer, began recording his statement.

The reference pertains to the London flats owned by the Sharif family.

Nawaz, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar were present in court when the hearing started but were later allowed to leave.

As the hearing went under way, Nawaz's counsel requested the court that their defence will be adversely affected if investigation officer Imran Dogar's statement is recorded.

He pleaded the court to first record Panama JIT head Wajid Zia's statement in the Flagship and Al Azizia references.

Opposing the plea, the prosecution argued that it wants to conclude the Avenfield case first and the defence should have submitted its request prior to Zia's hectic and prolonged cross-examination in the Avenfield reference.

The judge ruled that he will give an order on the plea later and directed for the recording of Dogar's statement, which is under way.

At the last hearing on April 25, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris concluded the cross-examination of NAB official Zahir Shah in the Flagship Investment Ltd reference against the Sharif family.

The court had later adjourned the hearing till Monday (today) and ordered to record Dogar's statement in the Avenfield reference.

At the April 24 hearing, Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez conducted the cross-examination of prosecution witness Zahir Shah.



Shah, NAB's DG Operations, was recently included as a witness by the prosecution after he obtained relevant material from the UK regarding the Avenfield properties.

Later, the court recorded Shah's statement in the Flagship reference against Nawaz.

The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharifs, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.



Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.

The court originally had a deadline of six months which ended in mid-March but was extended for two months after the judge requested the apex court.