pakistan
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
Mohammad Irfanullah

Lawyers ransack CPO’s office over filing of case in Faisalabad

By
Mohammad Irfanullah

Monday Apr 30, 2018

FAISALABAD: The district bar lawyers broke into the office of the city police officer (CPO) and blocked a nearby road to protest the filing of a terrorism case against their colleagues.

The protesting lawyers have demanded the CPO and regional police officer be transferred and chief justice take notice of the incident that happened three days back at the court.

During a hearing, the district bar lawyers got into an altercation with Dijkot SHO Malik Waris. 

Later, the lawyers also reportedly thrashed the police officer, following which terrorism cases were registered against 25 of them.

Therefore, as a sign of protest, the lawyers took to the streets today and first blocked the road near Zila Council Chowk in the city. They then walked towards the CPO’s office and hurled stones at the building due to which the staff locked themselves inside.

The blocking of road stranded commuters, some of whom also got into a scuffle with the protesting lawyers.

Besides blocking the road and breaking into the CPO’s office, the protesting lawyers also boycotted courts and sent running the security personnel deployed at the district court.

Argument between lawyers escalates to brawl at Lahore civil court

Some lawyers even resorted to vandalising the area and breaking chairs

Lawyers in various districts of Punjab have often boycotted courts, affecting proceedings. 

Incidents of scuffles between lawyers have also been reported.

Earlier in April, a heated argument between two groups of lawyers led to a brawl at the premises of the Lahore civil courts.

The two groups of lawyers were discussing a case in the committee room when an argument broke out. Eventually, the argument resulted in groups brawling with one another.

A video of the incident also surfaced, in which the lawyers can be seen punching, slapping and kicking one another. Both senior and junior lawyers engaged in the scuffle, which lasted about 15 minutes.

Comments

