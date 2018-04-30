Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Apr 30 2018
By
Sohail Imran

I have not ended anyone’s career, says Inzamam

By
Sohail Imran

Monday Apr 30, 2018

Inzamam-ul-Haq speaks to reporters in Lahore 

LAHORE: Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq on Monday once again defended the team selection for Pakistan’s Test tour of Ireland and England, saying that he is only trying to do what is in the best interests of the team.

Speaking to reporters in Lahore, the former captain said he has not ended anyone’s career prospects.

“I have not ended anyone’s future. We are only trying to do what’s best for our team,” he said, reiterating that the 16 best players were chosen for the England/Ireland tour.

“Everybody knows English conditions are not easy [to play in]. That is why we sent the team there early so that they can adjust to the conditions [before the series starts].

“I am being criticised for expanding the pool of players. But I have been tasked with bringing forward new [and young] talent. We are giving chances to youngsters. They will make mistakes, but they will also learn,” he added.

Pakistan were all out for 168 in their four-day tour match against Kent at Canterbury, with uncapped Imam-ul-Haq who is also Inzamam’s nephew, top scoring with 61. The 22-year old left-handed batsman earlier copped flak for his selection ahead of the long-ignored Fawad Alam, who was once again left out of the final 16 despite performing consistently well and better than some of the new selections in the domestic circuit.

I have seen ‘better players than Fawad Alam’: Inzamam

‘Picking Imam is a tough decision but this is one decision I didn't take,’ chief selector breaks silence over criticism

“I am pleased whenever any batsman performs well,” said Inzamam, when asked about his thoughts on Imam’s impressive batting display in swinging conditions against Kent.

“We review performance of all the players,” he added.

Inzamam refused to comment when asked about fast bowler Mohammad Asif, who remains out of the team after getting convicted for spot-fixing and serving his five-year ban.

Comments

More From Sports:

'Batman' to the rescue for IPL cricket stars

'Batman' to the rescue for IPL cricket stars

 Updated 9 hours ago
India resist Australia overtures for Adelaide day-night Test

India resist Australia overtures for Adelaide day-night Test

 Updated 9 hours ago
Third day of Kent vs Pakistan washed out

Third day of Kent vs Pakistan washed out

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan Star wins Queen Elizabeth II Cup

Pakistan Star wins Queen Elizabeth II Cup

 Updated 15 hours ago
Barcelona clinch La Liga title with win at Deportivo

Barcelona clinch La Liga title with win at Deportivo

 Updated 24 hours ago
Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed NFL draft in history

Shaquem Griffin becomes first one-handed NFL draft in history

 Updated yesterday
Zidane calls on Madrid fans to create best atmosphere ever against Bayern

Zidane calls on Madrid fans to create best atmosphere ever against Bayern

 Updated yesterday
PCB asks UAE not to host T20 league from October to March

PCB asks UAE not to host T20 league from October to March

 Updated yesterday
Carlo Ancelotti turns down Italy coaching job

Carlo Ancelotti turns down Italy coaching job

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM