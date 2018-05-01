KP's first female taxi driver allegedly killed by husband

The woman was the ride-sharing service's first driver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: The first female taxi driver of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, murdered last week here in the city, was, in fact, killed by her own husband, Geo News reported, citing a police report.

The police also stated that the accused has been arrested.

The woman driver, who used to provide transport to citizens through a private ride-hailing service, was murdered by her husband on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Abdul Basit.

Authorities said the marriage of Nabeela, the deceased, to Basit was her second one. She was a mother of three, they added.

Basit's weapon was also seized when he was arrested.

Later in the day, the ride-hailing service, Careem, issued a message on Twitter expressing grief over the incident.