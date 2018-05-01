Pakistan revives Track II diplomacy with India

Pakistan and India have agreed to revive Track II diplomacy and endeavour to improve their relations, according to Indian media. Photo: file

Pakistan and India have agreed to revive Track II diplomacy and endeavour to improve their relations, according to Indian media.

A report published on Times of India states that the Track II initiative, known as Neemrana Dialogue, received a fresh start after a high-level Indian delegation held meetings with Pakistani officials in Islamabad from April 28 to April 30.

The Pakistani delegation, headed by former foreign secretary Inamul Haque, met with the Indian delegation which was headed by former India MEA secretary Vivek Katju.

The meeting participants decided that India will wait to see the outcome of the upcoming elections in Pakistan before taking any call on official talks with Islamabad.

Neemrana Dialogue gets its name from the Neemrana fort where the dialogue was first held in 1991-1992.

The tension between the two neighbouring countries had escalated after Pakistani diplomats and their families were harassed in New Delhi.



In one such incident, children of a Pakistani diplomat were harassed as the car they were travelling in was intercepted in the Indian capital.



It was said that such incidents made the stay of Pakistani diplomats and their families in New Delhi difficult.



Before the harassment incidents came to light, Pakistani authorities had been protesting against the violation of ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control by Indian troops, which had claimed the lives of a number of innocent civilians, including children.

